Former CEO of Fox News Roger Ailes is dead, reports say

Former CEO of Fox News Roger Ailes is dead at 77, Fox reported Thursday morning.
His wife, Elizabeth Ailes, gave a statement to the Drudge Report saying he had passed away earlier that morning.
“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many,” Elizabeth Ailes’ statement reads. “He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise— and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life...”
Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/AksPdNSZaI— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2017
Ailes was ousted from Fox News last year after widespread reports of him sexually harassing multiple female employees.
Elizabeth Ailes did not detail the cause of Roger Ailes’ death, but he reportedly suffered from hemophilia, which reduces the ability of the blood to clot, causing the sufferer to bleed severely from even a slight injury.
“Because of my hemophilia, I’ve been prepared to face death all of my life. As a boy I spent a lot of time in hospitals. My parents had to leave at the end of visiting hours, and I spent a lot of time just lying there in the dark, thinking about the fact that any accident could be dangerous or even fatal,” Ailes said in a Vanity Fair profile in 2013. “So I’m ready. Everybody fears the unknown. But I have a strong feeling there’s something bigger than us. I don’t think all this exists because some rocks happened to collide. I’m at peace. When it comes, I’ll be fine, calm. I’ll miss life, though. Especially my family.”
