Lookin At Lee eyes Preakness glory after strong run in Derby

FILE - In this May 6, 2017, file photo, John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming, right, to victory in the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. At left is Lookin at Lee, with jockey Corey Lanerie. Finishing second in the Derby seemingly impressed no one. Lookin At Lee has received very little attention at Pimlico this week and is a 10-1 underdog in the Preakness. Always Dreaming is the 4-5 favorite, despite beating Lookin at Lee by a mere 2 3/4 lengths at Churchill Downs. Garry Jones, File AP Photo