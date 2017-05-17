National

May 17, 2017 11:55 PM

Man fights child neglect charge for drinking at Disney World

The Associated Press
BRUNSWICK, Ohio

The wife of an Ohio man accused of neglecting his infant son while drinking poolside at Disney World says he has an alcohol problem but disputes the criminal charge against him.

Brian Olmstead, of Brunswick, was arrested Monday at Disney World, accused of allowing his 7-month-old son to become severely sunburned as Olmstead drank at a poolside bar. His wife, Destiny, tells WKYC-TV (http://on.wkyc.com/2qu8TX2 ) that their son's redness was caused by eczema and he only suffered a small, mild burn. She says her husband disputes accusations that he charged at people with a stroller and used racial slurs. She says he did become angry with a couple who accused him of being an unfit father.

She says her husband will enter an alcohol treatment program.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 2:13

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing

Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse 0:58

Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse
Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:42

Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

View More Video

Nation & World Videos