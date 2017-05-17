The Latest: Shelby 'elated' that jury found her not guilty

Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby enters the courtroom Monday, May 15, 2017, in Tulsa, Okla., for her manslaughter trial in the shooting of Terence Crutcher. Shelby said Monday that a training video of an officer being fatally shot during a traffic stop ran through her mind last September when she encountered 40-year-old Crutcher, whose SUV had stalled in the middle of a street. Tulsa World via AP Mike Simons