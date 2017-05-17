Missing girls found huddled in mountains after residents notice dad’s odd behavior

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing Pause 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 1:30 Fidget spinners are the newest national craze 2:25 Honoring law enforcement for National Police Week 2017 1:00 Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue is looking for help for Reeves 1:01 Hatcher appointed as Benton County sheriff Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email On Monday, May 15, 2017, residents of Eureka, Nev. helped locate Joshua Dundon of Boise, and his two daughters after they were reported missing. Dundon was reported to have removed his daughters from school in Boise the previous Wednesday. A truck found burning near Eureka on Thursday matched the description of Dundon's pickup. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

On Monday, May 15, 2017, residents of Eureka, Nev. helped locate Joshua Dundon of Boise, and his two daughters after they were reported missing. Dundon was reported to have removed his daughters from school in Boise the previous Wednesday. A truck found burning near Eureka on Thursday matched the description of Dundon's pickup. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com