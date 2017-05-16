Another attempt to jump the White House fence ... is just a set up for these jokes

The Secret Service detained a suspect who tried to jump a fence at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.
Secret Service responding to an individual who jumped the bike rack along the North Fence Line of Penn Ave. Suspect in custody.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 16, 2017
There have been several successful attempts in recent years to jump over the fence around the White House, including an episode in March when a man roamed the grounds for more than 15 minutes.
[From Jefferson to jumpers, two centuries of the White House fence]
But even before the situation had been handled, Twitter users jumped at the chance to crack jokes at the expense of the beleaguered Trump White House and its staff.
#WhiteHouse reportedly on lockdown. Somebody trying to jump the fence. No word as to who it was trying to escape.— John Bevir (@john_bevir) May 16, 2017
@jeffmason1 Are you sure it isn't Sean Spicer trying to jump OUT?— Jim Hollifield (@jim_hollifield) May 16, 2017
The White House is on lockdown— biebermum (@biebermum) May 16, 2017
Are they trying to stop Trump getting in???
Someone tried to jump the fence at the White House, but was caught by the Secret Service and returned to his Oval Office desk.— Ivan the K, LLC™ (@IvanTheK) May 16, 2017
BREAKING: Secret Service says WHITE HOUSE on lockdown, no reason given.— Tom Harrington (@cbctom) May 16, 2017
@Anthony Sorry, I beat you. pic.twitter.com/ppFNUTs9Gh— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 16, 2017
Comments