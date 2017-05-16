FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2014, file photo. the perimeter fence sits in front of the White House fence on the North Lawn along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2014, file photo. the perimeter fence sits in front of the White House fence on the North Lawn along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Carolyn Kaster AP
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2014, file photo. the perimeter fence sits in front of the White House fence on the North Lawn along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Carolyn Kaster AP

National

Another attempt to jump the White House fence ... is just a set up for these jokes

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

May 16, 2017 1:49 PM

The Secret Service detained a suspect who tried to jump a fence at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

There have been several successful attempts in recent years to jump over the fence around the White House, including an episode in March when a man roamed the grounds for more than 15 minutes.

[From Jefferson to jumpers, two centuries of the White House fence]

But even before the situation had been handled, Twitter users jumped at the chance to crack jokes at the expense of the beleaguered Trump White House and its staff.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The Pacific Northwest's impossible choice

The Pacific Northwest's impossible choice 1:51

The Pacific Northwest's impossible choice
'Immigrant' lion cub is a tiny miracle 1:51

'Immigrant' lion cub is a tiny miracle
How to Safely Watch a Solar Eclipse 1:20

How to Safely Watch a Solar Eclipse

View More Video