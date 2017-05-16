The janitor cleaned up after one ceremony. He got his degree at the next one.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse Pause 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 1:00 Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue is looking for help for Reeves 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 2:01 Five things that can help save your teen driver's life 1:37 NC Voter ID law overturned 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Graduating CSU seniors and masters degree students expressed feelings of pride and relief on the morning of commencement ceremonies at the Lumpkin Center Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Graduating CSU seniors and masters degree students expressed feelings of pride and relief on the morning of commencement ceremonies at the Lumpkin Center Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer