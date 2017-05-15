Unarmed man dies after Vegas officer uses neck technique

Authorities say an unarmed man has died after police officers used a stun gun and neck grab to subdue him during an arrest on the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas police said the arrest happened about 1 a.m. Sunday, which began with the man approaching two uniformed officers inside The Venetian casino-hotel.
Police said he was acting erratic.
Officers were attempting to respond to him when the man ran off on foot into a secured area of the property toward a pickup truck.
Police said an officer used a stun gun, but the situation escalated, prompting an officer to punch the man and use a neck restraint technique, police said. The man died at a Las Vegas hospital trauma center.
The Office of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing is investigating.
