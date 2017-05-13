It's been called a 'nightmare house' on Zillow. Here's the real story behind it.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base Pause 0:49 Police look for suspects near St. Michael's Catholic School in Miami 3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad 0:42 4A district track meet 1:03 Metro Link is back 1:00 A drone’s view of Bertha’s breakthrough 1:29 Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 1:00 Mayo Clinic: 4 ways to avoid ticks 0:44 Former Kennewick teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes with students Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Artist Randall McKissick has become the center of a viral story after the home he inhabits went on the market with strange listing. “Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances,” the listing read. “Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)” McKissick is a Columbia native. He attended Columbia High School, and has been friends with Michael Schumpert, Sr., the owner of the house at 709 Michaelmas Ave, since junior high school. Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com