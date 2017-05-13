He stole his mom’s car to pick his dad up from jail. Now they’re both behind bars.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base Pause 0:49 Police look for suspects near St. Michael's Catholic School in Miami 1:03 Metro Link is back 0:42 4A district track meet 1:29 Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation 1:00 Mayo Clinic: 4 ways to avoid ticks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

St. Michael’s Catholic School in Little Havana was placed on a 30-minute lockdown as Miami police searched for three men who jumped from a stolen car. C.M. Guerrero The Miami Herald