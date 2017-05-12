He’s just a ‘normal dude,’ he says. Except he’s 14 and graduating from college.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 Car rams into crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va. Pause 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 2:02 Engineers solve a bicycle crash mystery 1:06 Fat Olives 1:40 Pasco hoops legend Don Vaughn talks about his days as a Bulldog 0:58 Pasco teen's death investigation begins at river pump house 1:52 Tim Sullivan talks about being inspired by Pasco hoops in the '70s 1:22 Missing Richland boater recovered from Columbia River 1:38 Still need solar eclipse glasses? Make sure they're legit Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Carson plans to graduate in May of 2017. He was the valedictorian when he graduated from Accommodated Learning Academy in Grapevine. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Carson plans to graduate in May of 2017. He was the valedictorian when he graduated from Accommodated Learning Academy in Grapevine. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com