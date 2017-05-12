Kicked out of congressman’s office, a tearful mom shares Obamacare story with millions

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base Pause 0:46 Ultimate Frisbee player makes incredible, leaping catch 0:50 City View Cemetery in Pasco preparing for Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 1:29 Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 1:03 Metro Link is back 0:39 Kamiakin wins 3A regional title 0:44 Former Kennewick teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes with students 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Julie Anderson said she was removed from the Gaston County office of Rep. Patrick McHenry after his vote to repeal Obamacare. Facebook/Julie Marie Forbes Anderson via Storyful