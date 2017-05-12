National

May 12, 2017 2:52 AM

Teacher accused of kidnapping student will be in court

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A Tennessee school teacher accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student and repeatedly having sex with her while fleeing to California is due in a federal courtroom in Nashville on Friday.

Federal prosecutors have asked that Tad Cummins remain jailed until trial, arguing that he's a flight risk and a danger to the community.

The 50-year-old teacher will have a detention hearing to decide whether he should be held or granted bail.

The married father of two faces a federal charge of bringing a minor across state lines for sex. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of a life sentence.

He also faces state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor after allegedly taking the student March 13.

