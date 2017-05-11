A couple eloped in a tuxedo and gown — all the way to Mount Everest

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base Pause 6:15 Giving the gift of life: Teacher donates a kidney to her principal 0:50 City View Cemetery in Pasco preparing for Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall 1:03 Metro Link is back 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 1:29 Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 0:44 Former Kennewick teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes with students 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation 1:17 Twins receive gift of mobility this holiday season Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

James Sissom and Ashley Schmieder were married on March 16, 2017 at Mount Everest Base Camp. The couple from Sacramento is said to be the first to be wed in a gown and tuxedo there. Adventure photographer Charleton Churchill documented their journey. Photos by Charleton Churchill Video produced by Jon Schultz. Music courtesy of Kevin MacLeod.