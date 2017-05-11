National

May 11, 2017 7:05 AM

Children injured after bus crashes near St. Louis

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

A school bus has crashed after hitting an interstate highway guardrail and running down an embankment in St. Louis County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Al Nothum says 10 to 12 students were on the bus that crashed around 8 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 44. He has no information about how many are injured, their injuries or their ages.

The driver was initially trapped. Details about the driver's injuries are not yet available.

At least six ambulances were sent to the scene. A spokeswoman for SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton says the hospital was told to be on standby for injured students.

Authorities say the westbound bus hit a guardrail and traveled about 15 feet (5 meters) down an embankment. It isn't clear where the students were going.

