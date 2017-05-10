The bison busted free on the way to the slaughterhouse. But it just wasn’t his day

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base Pause 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 0:14 Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt 0:44 Former Kennewick teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes with students 1:16 Hanford Nuclear Reservation tunnel collapse press conference 1:29 Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 1:38 WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Highland, IL, Police said they were forced to shoot a buffalo Tuesday that was running in traffic. Police dash cam video catches the buffalo running down Sportsman Road and crossing Frank Watson Parkway in Highland, IL, near St. Louis, MO. Had the bison not escaped, he would not have survived the day — he was being transported to the slaughterhouse. Provided