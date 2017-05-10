A curious young deer walks up to a hunter – and licks his gun, video shows

This is one of those you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it moments.
Corey Cook and two of his buddies were hunting turkey in Hendricks County in Indiana over the weekend when a deer walked up to where he was hiding in the underbrush.
The brave deer walked right up to Cook’s gun and licked the barrel, a moment the hunters caught on video and posted to YouTube.
The deer was one of two that found the hunters about dawn and hung around with them for a few minutes before wandering off.
The deer came back hours later after the men had moved deeper into the woods, one of the hunters, Leon Champine of Indianapolis, told Fox 59 in Indianapolis.
He said the deer were probably too young to fear them. The video shows Cook was even able to reach out and stroke the deer.
“I believe this is their first season without following mom around to teach them what is dangerous,” Champine said. “I also believe that they were just simply inquisitive.”
In more than a combined 50 years of hunting, the men had never experienced a “once-in-a-lifetime” moment like this, he told the TV station.
Champine called the trip a success — the hunters got the turkey that can be heard in the video.
