Republicans: No outside investigation into Russian meddling needed

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday defended President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned the president's decision and called for a special prosecutor to lead the Russia investigation. United States Senate