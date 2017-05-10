Comey requested more resources for Russia probe just days before he was fired, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base Pause 2:56 Teen helps save Miami-Dade officer injured in crash 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation 1:16 Hanford Nuclear Reservation tunnel collapse press conference 0:14 Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt 1:38 WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd 1:07 Students push to stop distracted driving 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 0:47 Girl arrives at prom in a coffin 1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday defended the decision to notify Congress days before the 2016 presidential election about opening a new investigation related to Hillary Clinton's emails. C-SPAN