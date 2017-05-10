Russian foreign minister, asked about Comey’s firing: ‘You are kidding’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base Pause 0:36 Russian foreign minister replies to question about Comey firing with 'you are kidding' 2:41 Reporter arrested for trying to question Health Secretary Price reveals what he asked 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation 1:16 Hanford Nuclear Reservation tunnel collapse press conference 0:14 Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt 1:07 Students push to stop distracted driving 1:32 VIDEO: Pasco set to face Central Valley in regional soccer championship 8:16 Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules 1:38 WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the State Department on Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Lavrov appeared to make light of Comey's firing to reporters, saying "was he fired? You're kidding" when the pair were asked if it had cast a shadow over their talks. U.S. Department of State via AP