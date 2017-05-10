Journalist arrested after asking Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation Pause 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 1:16 Hanford Nuclear Reservation tunnel collapse press conference 0:14 Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt 8:16 Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules 1:38 WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd 1:40 Time-lapse of Hanford nuclear reservation demolition 1:06 Three women stop in Kennewick during 1,000-mile trip 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 2:56 Teen helps save Miami-Dade officer injured in crash Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Public News Service journalist Dan Heyman was arrested apparently for trying to question Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price at a meeting in West Virginia’s Capitol on Tuesday. He said he was arrested for asking Price and White House special counsel Kellyanne Conway if domestic violence would be classed as a pre-existing condition under the Affordable Health Care for America Act. Valerie Woody and American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia via Storyful