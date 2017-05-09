First on crash scene, teen's quick thinking helped save the life of injured officer

2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base Pause

0:47 Girl arrives at prom in a coffin

2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam?

0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation

1:16 Hanford Nuclear Reservation tunnel collapse press conference

1:22 Banksy strikes again, this time, it's about Brexit

0:14 Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt

1:06 Three women stop in Kennewick during 1,000-mile trip

8:16 Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules