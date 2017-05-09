Yes, Americans die without health insurance

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base Pause 0:47 Girl arrives at prom in a coffin 1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment 0:59 Escaped zebra runs loose in Florida neighborhood 0:14 Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt 1:06 Three women stop in Kennewick during 1,000-mile trip 1:38 WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd 1:32 VIDEO: Pasco set to face Central Valley in regional soccer championship 1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

On May 5, Congressman Raul Labrador told a crowd at a town hall in Lewiston that lack of access to health care doesn't kill people. The crowd erupted in boos and gasps. Tom Hansen Moscow Cares