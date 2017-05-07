What to do if a loved one is mentally ill? Often the only option is a nursing home.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Pasco celebrates Cinco de Mayo Pause 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer 1:38 WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd 0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice 1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment 0:47 Southridge tops Kennewick in 3A regional baseball 3:08 Military multipliers of death in World War I 0:17 Scene of April 6 fatal accident in Richland Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Clara Gamargo talks about her son, Marquis Gamargo, in her home in Kansas City. Marquis, 24, has schizophrenia and the state of Missouri has guardianship of him and has placed him in a skilled nursing facility in Hannibal, Mo. Allison Long and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star