Want a job hunting down really big snakes? Florida agency may be hiring soon

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning Pause

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter

0:41 National Pancake Day for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at Kennewick IHOP

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

0:18 Fatal Pasco motorcycle wreck location on Interstate 182

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off