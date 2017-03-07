Teen had his mother's head in one hand, a knife in the other, sheriff says

Prosecutors have vowed to carefully examine the mental state of an 18-year-old accused of decapitating his mother at their home northeast of Zebulon on Monday.
Oliver Funez, 18, was arrested at the family home Monday afternoon and charged with first-degree murder, said Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead. The sheriff told reporters that the teen walked out of the house as a deputy arrived holding his mother’s head in one hand and what appeared to be a large butcher knife in the other.
No motive for the killing has been determined yet, and deputies will continue investigating and conducting interviews with Funez and others involved, said Ninth District Attorney Michael Waters.
"I imagine there will be an examination of his mental state and that will be a key issue in the case," Waters said.
Sheriff’s reports said that Funez called 911 to report a homicide at the family’s home at 90 Morgan Drive, off Carlyle Road, at about 12:47 p.m. He was arrested without incident.
“He stayed on 911 until the deputy arrived, talking the whole time,” Winstead said.
Two young siblings, ages about 2 or 3, were home at the time of the incident but were unharmed, Winstead said. A fourth child was at school at the time, he said.
The children’s father was at work at the time of the killing and returned to the house after the incident, Waters said. Franklin Children’s Services is involved in the case, but Waters could not comment on what its role would be in the case.
The teen is scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing March 14, Waters said. Louisburg attorney Boyd Sturges has been appointed Funez’ defense attorney.
Assistant District Attorney Tasha C. Gardner will be lead prosecutor in the case, Waters said. Waters oversees the Ninth Prosecutorial District that includes Granville, Vance, Warren and Franklin counties.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
