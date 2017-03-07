Donald Trump Jr. zings ‘SNL’ skit that mocked him and brother Eric Trump

We now know at least one Trump can take a joke.
A “Weekend Update” bit on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend skewered the slick-haired Trump brothers — Don Jr. and Eric.
Eric got the sharpest poke, portrayed by Alex Moffat as a weak-minded man-child.
While his brother Don Jr. (played by Mikey Day) answered questions about the family business from “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost, Eric blurted: “I’m hungry.”
His brother pulled a plastic bag of Cheerios out of his pocket, and Eric began stuffing them into his mouth.
When Don tried to assure Jost that “the only people making decisions regarding the Trump Organization are Eric and myself,” Eric interjected — “and Dad.”
On Monday the real Don Jr. got in on the joke with a good-humored jab on Twitter.
“Dear @nbcsnl I stole somebody’s snack today,” Trump wrote with a photo of himself eating Cheerios out of a plastic bag.
“Don’t tell him. #heshungry.”
Dear @nbcsnl I stole somebody's snack today. Don't tell him. #heshungry pic.twitter.com/Z6TcQ03Tty— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 6, 2017
So what is this thing with Cheerios and Trumps?
Cheerios has really gone all in on trolling Trump. pic.twitter.com/pJ2B11CvlY— Jesse Baer (@misc) March 3, 2017
Comments