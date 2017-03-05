For one half, an NBA game had no music, giveaways or gimmicks. The players hated it.

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field Pause

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

0:53 Dayspring Ministries serves homeless, hungry in Kennewick

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment