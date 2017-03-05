More people are adopting old, sick dogs to keep them from dying alone and afraid

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field Pause

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

0:53 Dayspring Ministries serves homeless, hungry in Kennewick

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron