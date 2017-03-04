U.S. Soccer now requires players and coaches to stand for the national anthem

After months of protests and debate surrounding professional sports and the national anthem, a governing body has made it official: players who want to represent the U.S. must stand while the anthem is played.
U.S. Soccer, which oversees Major League Soccer, the National Women’s Soccer League and all the national teams representing the U.S., announced the new rule Saturday, according to ESPN and Fox.
New Policy added to @ussoccer bylaws: Players "shall stand respectfully during playing of national anthem @ which federation is represented" pic.twitter.com/fkVtCI1iHC— Stuart Holden (@stuholden) March 4, 2017
“All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented,” the new bylaw reads.
The controversy surrounding the anthem began with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in August, who refused to stand and instead knelt while the song was played in protest of racial inequality. While Kaepernick was fiercely criticized by some for politicizing both sports and the anthem, others praised him for highlighting issues he felt passionate about.
From there, other professional athletes across the NFL, NBA and WNBA, as well as anthem singers themselves, began to protest, sparking a nationwide debate over what patriotism, respect for the armed forces and the role of politics in sports.
One of the athletes who chose to kneel during the anthem was U.S. women’s national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe, who knelt before NWSL games as well as a international friendly match against Thailand in September.
Before that match had even ended, U.S. Soccer issued a statement saying it expected all players and coaches to stand for the national anthem.
Statement from U.S. Soccer on ESPN2 broadcast. pic.twitter.com/4n9LfFcBHM— John D. Halloran (@JohnDHalloran) September 16, 2016
However, Rapinoe continued her protest in the team’s next game, but has not appeared on the team’s roster since. It is unclear whether that is due to injury or her defiance of U.S. Soccer’s statement.
The organization’s new stance formally states what its position has been in the past, and while U.S. Soccer is the first national body to make this rule, it is not the only national team that has voiced support for the anthem.
NHL coach John Tortorella, who helmed the U.S. men’s hockey team in 2016 competition, repeatedly said any player who did not stand for the anthem would be benched. Every player stood during the World Cup of Hockey, the main tournament the team played in in 2016.
Meanwhile, the World Baseball Classic is slated to begin in the coming days, and no member of Team USA have said they plan to protest during the anthem.
Kaepernick, meanwhile, will no longer kneel during the anthem in the 2017 season, ESPN reported.
Comments