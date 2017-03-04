One man may have married up to nine women before cheating them and running off

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

1:07 East Benton County History Museum to re-open following reorganization of displays

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:15 Mr. Movie interviews 'The Shack' author Paul Young

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks