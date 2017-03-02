YMCA won’t let members watch cable news while working out anymore for ‘safety’ reasons

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift Pause

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

1:07 East Benton County History Museum to re-open following reorganization of displays

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:01 Kevin Mathew Phillips sentenced to 8 years for stabbing father

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night