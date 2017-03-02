Hunter mimicked call of wounded animal to lure coyotes. Something much bigger pounced

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2 Pause

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

1:01 Kevin Mathew Phillips sentenced to 8 years for stabbing father

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline