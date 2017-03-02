Lawsuit against BuzzFeed over publishing ex-spy’s Trump dossier moves to federal court

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband Pause

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:45 Meet Arlington PD's newest K9 officer — Dude

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

1:39 VIDEO: Aerial view of damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television