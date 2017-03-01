Is Garfield a boy? An internet flame war erupted over that very question.

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband Pause

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech

1:01 Kevin Mathew Phillips sentenced to 8 years for stabbing father

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off