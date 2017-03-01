She needed a place to hide her meth. So she turned to a 5-year-old, cops say

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron Pause

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:47 Ken Lattin seeks appointment to become Benton County Sheriff

0:30 Burn victim walks next door to Kennewick fire station