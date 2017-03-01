Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes the controls of a blimp to give a veteran a memorable ride

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron Pause

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday

1:33 She said yes! Derek Willis pops the question on Senior Night

1:11 John Calipari knew about Derek Willis' engagement plan

0:49 Derek Willis on how he told the team about his proposal plan

0:30 Burn victim walks next door to Kennewick fire station

0:47 Ken Lattin seeks appointment to become Benton County Sheriff

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off