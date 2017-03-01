Man loses his pants while wrestling a cop to the ground. Bystanders had to intervene.

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

0:47 Ken Lattin seeks appointment to become Benton County Sheriff

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state