After parents die within 14 months, teen wants to be guardian of his younger sister

1:12 How Oscars statues are made Pause

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

0:54 A Day Without Immigrants observed in Pasco

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment