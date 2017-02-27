Despite Trump’s pledge, governors expect little federal spending on infrastructure

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using Pause

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off