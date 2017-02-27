A town supported cracking down on illegal immigrants. But then they came for Carlos

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using Pause

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off