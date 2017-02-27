The Oscars mishap most everyone missed: SI deletes tweet about Halle Berry's hair

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope Pause

1:08 Bill Paxton, known for roles in 'Titanic' and 'Apollo 13,' dies at 61

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

0:49 One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice