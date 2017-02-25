This Mako shark's 5,000-mile sprint in just 142 days has scientists in awe

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports Pause

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

3:01 Take a ride in a vintage 1928 airliner

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:54 Dramatic video shows D.C. police rescuing man from burning car