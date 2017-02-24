She's Rosa Parks. Harriet Tubman. Angela Davis. 5-year-old depicts famous figures

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick Pause

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

1:53 Who is Tanner Braungardt?

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:54 Dramatic video shows D.C. police rescuing man from burning car

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off