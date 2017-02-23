Trump administration plans crackdown on recreational marijuana

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms Pause

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:29 Bao Bao flies to new home in China

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night