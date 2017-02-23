With new anti-ISIS plan due next week, Pentagon considering U.S. troops in Syria

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting Pause

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:29 Bao Bao flies to new home in China

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

3:01 Take a ride in a vintage 1928 airliner

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?