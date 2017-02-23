Federal lawyer urges colleagues to resist ‘indefensible’ Trump policies

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting Pause

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

1:29 Bao Bao flies to new home in China

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick

2:03 Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

0:38 Elderly Richland man found after being stuck in mud overnight

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report