Arkansas Supreme Court strikes city's LGBT protections

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms Pause

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:39 VIDEO: Aerial view of damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick

0:38 Elderly Richland man found after being stuck in mud overnight

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

3:02 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

1:34 'The Great Wall' movie trailer