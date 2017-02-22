VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

“Bowie,” the first giant anteater ever born at Zoo Miami, made it's first public appearance on Feb. 21. Check out the tongue on the mom.
Al Diaz Miami Herald

Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

A Donald Trump supporter stood up mid-flight and shouted about Donald Trump and disparaged supporters of Hillary Clinton. It’s unclear what originally provoked him. And though the staff on the Delta aircraft allowed him to stay on, he’s now been banned from using the airline for the rest of his life, according to an in-staff memo obtained by CNBC.

S.C. coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers

A South Carolina coroner, along with the state's highway patrol and county sheriffs, painted white crosses on a highway where three people were killed in a car accident earlier this year in Chester County, in hopes of encouraging cautious driving this holiday season. While this happened in South Carolina, what they say is applicable in Washington state and across the country.

How to wash your hands

Proper hand washing is one of the most important things we can do to prevent the spread of germs and illness. So, wash your hands people! Soap, water, 20 seconds is all it takes. These tips come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon

Confidence, posture and a good personality helped a pair of California turkeys score a trip to the White House. "Tom One" and his alternative stood out from a flock raised for the Thanksgiving presidential pardon. They will depart SFO for Washington D.C. on a flight dubbed "Turkey One" on Monday. After the ceremony, the turkey will retire on a Virginia farm.

The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics

Why is everyone always talking about 'campaign finance?’ Do political donations actually matter? Washington bureau political editor Steven "Buzz" Thomma and political correspondent David Lightman explain why those donations might go further in Congress and why citizens don't know where all the money comes from. (Natalie Fertig / McClatchy)

