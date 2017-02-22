SodaStream recalls bottles at risk of bursting

SodaStream is recalling certain blue-tinted one-liter bottles that it says may be at risk of bursting and causing injury.
About 51,000 bottles sold in the US and Canada are affected by the recall, according to SodaStream. They were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Walmart and other stores and online at www.amazon.com and www.sodastream.com from February 2016 through January 2017.
The recall involves SodaStream one liter, blue tinted, plastic carbonating bottles. “SodaStream” and “Dishwasher safe” are printed on the recalled bottles. Only bottles with an expiration date of “4/2020” printed on the warning label are included in the recall. The recalled bottles have a blue cap and blue bottom base.
For more information, call SodaStream USA toll-free at 866-272-9417 between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.sodastreamvoluntaryrecall.com.
SodaStream uses a CO2 cylinder to create sparkling water from tap water.
